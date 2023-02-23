Papa John's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates Include A Decline In Sales

Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA reported fourth quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year to $526.2 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $523.78 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.71 beat the Street view of $0.66.

Total comparable sales fell 3.4% versus 7.3% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales grew 1% in North America and fell 3% in International restaurants.

Total global system-wide restaurant sales growth was 3%.

The operating margin was 6.9%, and operating income for the quarter declined by 5.1% to $36.2 million.

The company held $47.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 25, 2023. It generated an operating cash flow of $117.8 million for the year with a free cash flow of $39.4 million.

Papa John's recorded 18 net unit growth in the quarter.

As of Dec. 25, 2022, the company had $299.8 million remaining available for repurchase under the outstanding authorization.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, paid on Feb. 17, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 6, 2023.

PZZA Price Action: Papa John shares traded lower by 7.33% at $85.57 on the last check Thursday.