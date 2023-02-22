TJX, Baidu And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects TJX Companies Inc TJX to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $14.06 billion before the opening bell. TJX shares gained 1.8% to $80.24 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $14.06 billion before the opening bell. TJX shares gained 1.8% to $80.24 in after-hours trading. Wix.Com Ltd WIX reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees FY23 revenue of $1.510 billion to $1.535 billion. Wix.Com shares gained 3.3% to $83.55 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees FY23 revenue of $1.510 billion to $1.535 billion. Wix.Com shares gained 3.3% to $83.55 in the after-hours trading session. Baidu Inc BIDU reported better-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter and announced a $5 billion share buyback plan. Baidu shares jumped 7.7% to $151.65 in pre-market trading.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB posted upbeat results for its third quarter. La-Z-Boy shares jumped 5.2% to $28.90 in the after-hours trading session.

posted upbeat results for its third quarter. La-Z-Boy shares jumped 5.2% to $28.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares fell 0.2% to $206.20 in after-hours trading.

