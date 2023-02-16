Dow Falls 200 Points; TravelCenters of America Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.61% to 33,921.27 while the NASDAQ fell 0.61% to 11,997.21. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 4,122.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares traded fell by just 0.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. NEX , up 12%, and PBF Energy Inc. PBF , up 11%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

TravelCenters of America Inc. TA shares shot up 71% to $84.51 after BP announced it will acquire the company for $86 per share in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

Toast, Inc. TOST shares tumbled 20% to $20.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS earnings.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $78.77 while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,847.00.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $21.65 on Thursday while copper rose 2.9% to $4.1255.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.19%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.18% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.35%. The German DAX gained 0.18% French CAC 40 gained 0.89% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.16%.

Spanish trade deficit shrank to EUR 4.51 billion in December from EUR 5.34 billion in the year-ago month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.71%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 0.84% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.96%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate fell to 3.4% during the three months ending Jan. 2023, from 3.5% in the October-December period. Average new home prices in China fell by 1.5% year-over-year in January. Consumer inflation expectations in Australia declined to 5.1% in February versus 5.6% in January, while unemployment rate in the country rose to 3.7% in January.

Japanese core machinery orders increased 1.6% month-over-month in December. Exports from Japan rose by 3.5% year-over-year to JPY 6,551.2 billion in January, while imports increased 17.8% to JPY 10,047.8 billion.

Economics

US jobless claims dropped to 194,000 in the week ending Feb. 11, down from the revised level of 195,000 in the prior week. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 200,000.

Housing starts in the US dropped by 4.5% from a month ago to an annualized rate of 1.309 million in January, while building permits increased 0.1% to 1.3 million.

Producer prices for final demand rose 0.7% month-over-month in January, the most in seven months and also above market estimates of 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index fell to -24.3 in February from -8.9 in the prior month.

US natural gas supplies dropped 100 billion cubic feet during the week ended Feb. 10, 2023, compared to market expectations for a 109 bcf decline, the EIA said.

COVID-19 Update

