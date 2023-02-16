Microsoft, S&P Global And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

S&P Global

The Trade: S&P Global Inc. SPGI EVP, Global Head of Strategy Sally Moore sold a total of 3,499.29 shares at an average price of $367.30. The insider received around $1.29 million from selling those shares.

S&P Global Inc. EVP, Global Head of Strategy Sally Moore sold a total of 3,499.29 shares at an average price of $367.30. The insider received around $1.29 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company reported upbeat quarterly results.

The company reported upbeat quarterly results. What S&P Global Does: S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants.

Kinder Morgan

The Trade: Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI VP (President, CO2 and ETV) Anthony B Ashley sold a total of 13,232 shares at an average price of $18.14. The insider received around $240.03 thousand from selling those shares.

VP (President, CO2 and ETV) Anthony B Ashley sold a total of 13,232 shares at an average price of $18.14. The insider received around $240.03 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Kinder Morgan, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Kinder Morgan, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Kinder Morgan Does: Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 83,000 miles in pipelines and 140 storage terminals.

Microsoft

The Trade: Microsoft Corporation MSFT EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Christopher C Capossela sold a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $272.32. The insider received around $272.32 thousand from selling those shares.

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Christopher C Capossela sold a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $272.32. The insider received around $272.32 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Microsoft recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Microsoft recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. What Microsoft Does: Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Morgan Stanley

The Trade: Morgan Stanley MS Co-President/Head of WM Andrew Saperstein sold a total of 70,782 shares at an average price of $98.37. The insider received around $6.96 million from selling those shares.

Co-President/Head of WM Andrew Saperstein sold a total of 70,782 shares at an average price of $98.37. The insider received around $6.96 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Oppenheimer recently maintained Morgan Stanley with an Outperform and raised the price target from $102 to $107.

Oppenheimer recently maintained Morgan Stanley with an Outperform and raised the price target from $102 to $107. What Morgan Stanley Does: Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924.

