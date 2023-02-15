Cisco, Analog Devices And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion before the opening bell. Cisco shares dropped 0.5% to $47.45 in after-hours trading.

Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Tripadvisor shares climbed 9.8% to $27.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Analog Devices, Inc. ADI to have earned $2.60 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Analog Devices shares fell 0.1% to $182.50 in after-hours trading.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB reported strong earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales forecast. Airbnb shares gained 10% to $132.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. BIIB to post quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion before the opening bell. Biogen shares gained 2.1% to $295.00 in after-hours trading.

