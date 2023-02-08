ñol


Disney, Chipotle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 8, 2023 3:40 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $76.21 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 0.3% to $86.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM to have earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Yum! Brands shares gained 0.2% to close at $129.34 on Tuesday.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. Chipotle shares fell 5.2% to $1,633.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company DIS to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $23.37 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares gained 0.6% to $112.29 in after-hours trading.
  • Fortinet, Inc. FTNT reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued revenue and earnings guidance with a midpoint above consensus estimates. Fortinet shares gained 13.1% to $60.80 in the after-hours trading session.

