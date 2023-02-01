Chili's Parent Brinker Beats On Q2; Warns On Commodity Inflation

by

Brinker International Inc EAT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.01 billion, beating the consensus of $991.73 million.

Operating margin compressed 30 basis points to 4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 2% to $40.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $91 million rose 3.6% Y/Y.

Adjusted EPS of $0.76 beat the analyst consensus of $0.52.

The company held $14.7 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 28, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for six months totaled $68 million.

"Commodity inflation for the quarter increased meaningfully year over year and will continue to be a headwind, although at a diminishing rate as we move through the rest of the fiscal year," the company said.

Outlook: Brinker raised its FY23 revenue forecast from $3.9 billion - $4.00 billion to $4.05 billion - $4.15 billion, above the consensus of $4.04 billion.

Price Action: EAT traded lower by 5.73% at $37.20 on the last check Wednesday.

