- Brinker International Inc EAT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.2% year-on-year to $1.02 billion, in line with the consensus.
- Comparable restaurant sales rose 3.1% for Brinker, 0.3% for Chili's, and 30.1% for Maggiano's.
- Operating margin compressed 560 basis points to 4.4%, and operating income for the quarter fell 55.6% to $44.7 million.
- The restaurant operating margin for the quarter was 10.3% versus 16.9% last year.
- The company held $13.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 29, 2022.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $252.2 million with a free cash flow of $101.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $100.2 million declined 30.5% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.15 missed the analyst consensus of $1.16.
- Outlook: Brinker expects FY23 revenue of $3.9 billion - $4.00 billion, versus the consensus of $4.00 billion.
- It sees FY23 Adjusted EPS of $2.45 - $2.85, against the consensus of $3.65.
- Price Action: EAT traded lower by 8.04% at $27.90 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
