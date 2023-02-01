ñol


Meta Platforms, Snap And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 1, 2023 4:05 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Humana Inc. HUM to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $22.50 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares fell 0.1% to $510.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Match Group Inc MTCH reported worse-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter and issued weak guidance. Match Group shares dropped 9.7% to $48.88 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Meta Platforms, Inc. META to have earned $2.22 per share on revenue of $31.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Meta shares fell 1.3% to $147.10 in after-hours trading.

  • Snap Inc SNAP posted a net loss for the fourth quarter and said revenue could drop by as much as 10% for the current quarter. Snap shares tumbled 15% to $9.83 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO to post quarterly earnings at $5.19 per share on revenue of $10.43 billion after the closing bell. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.8% to $575.00 in after-hours trading.

