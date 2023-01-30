ñol


Whirlpool, Ryanair And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 30, 2023 4:06 AM | 2 min read
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Whirlpool Corporation WHR to post quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell. Whirlpool shares fell 0.1% to $154.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY posted record earnings of 211 million euros ($229.40 million) for the third quarter, up from its prior record figure of 106 million euros in the last three months of 2017. Analysts, however, were expecting a profit of 200 million euros for the quarter. Ryanair shares rose 0.1% to $95.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP to have earned $0.80 per share on revenue of $694.50 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Helmerich & Payne shares fell 1.7% to $48.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV PHG reported adjusted EBITA of 651 million euros ($707.18 million) for the fourth-quarter, compared to 647 million euros in the year-ago period. The company also announced plans to scrap 6,000 jobs to improve its profitability. Philips shares gained 0.6% to close at $16.99 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI to post quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion after the closing bell. NXP Semiconductors shares rose 0.1% to $181.55 in after-hours trading.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

