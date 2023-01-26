Dow Surges Over 100 Points; World Acceptance Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.35% to 33,863.38 while the NASDAQ rose 1.33% to 11,463.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 4,046.34.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 2.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Murphy Oil Corporation MUR , up 6%, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. GTE , up 8%.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples shares fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

The U.S. economy grew by an estimated 2.9% from October to December, marking the second straight quarter of economic growth, a positive sign for broader markets. The number came in above economist expectations for a gain of 2.6%.

The US GDP grew by 2.1% in 2022, compared to a 5.9% expansion in 2021.

Equities Trading UP

Qualtrics International Inc. XM shares shot up 32% to $14.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates.

Shares of World Acceptance Corporation WRLD got a boost, shooting 22% to $98.79 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares were also up, gaining 10% to $158.05 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in the fourth quarter, while deliveries amounted to 405,278 electric vehicles.

Equities Trading DOWN

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares tumbled 40% to $1.6179 after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering at $2.75 per share.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS were down 32% to $0.8390 after the company announced top-line results from its AR-301-002 Phase 3 study, in which the primary endpoint was not met with statistical significance.

Village Farms International, Inc. VFF was down, falling 36% to $0.9622 after the company announced a roughly $25 million registered direct offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $81.21 while gold traded down 0.7% at $1,929.40.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $24.025 on Wednesday while copper rose 0.6% to $4.2690.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.42%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.21% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.87%. The German DAX gained 0.34% French CAC 40 rose 0.74% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.32%.

Labor productivity in the UK increased by 0.1% on quarter during the three months to September, while car production in the country declined 17.9% year-over-year in December.

Consumer confidence in Italy fell to 100.9 in January versus an 11-month high level of 102.5 in the prior month, while manufacturing confidence rose to 102.7 from 101.5. Spain's unemployment rate increased to 12.87% in the fourth quarter from 12.67% in the prior period.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 0.12% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 2.37%.

Hong Kong trade deficit increased to $51.6 billion in December versus $32.8 billion in the year-ago period. Singapore’s manufacturing production dropped by 3.1% year-over-year in December.

Economics



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to -0.49 in December from -0.51 in the prior month.

The US trade deficit in goods increased to $90.3 billion in December versus a near two-year low level of $82.9 billion a month ago.

Durable goods orders in the US climbed 5.6% month-over-month in December.

US jobless claims dropped by 6,000 from the prior week to 186,000 in the week ending Jan. 21, 2023.

Building permits in the US dropped 1.0% from a month ago to an annual rate of 1.337 million in December.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.1% in December, totalling $934.1 billion.

US new home sales climbed 2.3% month-over-month to an annualised rate of 616,000 in December.

The Kansas City Fed’s Manufacturing Production index increased to -4 in January versus a revised reading of -6 in the prior month.

US natural-gas supplies dropped 91 billion cubic feet last week, the EIA said.

