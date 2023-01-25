Tesla, Boeing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $24.03 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 2% to $140.98 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued disappointing guidance. Microsoft shares fell 1% to $239.58 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Boeing Company BA to have earned $0.26 per share on revenue of $20.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Boeing shares gained 0.4% to $212.80 in after-hours trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical shares dipped 9.1% to $234.50 in the after-hours trading session.

reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical shares dipped 9.1% to $234.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect AT&T Inc. T to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.1% to $19.18 in after-hours trading.

