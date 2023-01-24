Microsoft, Verizon Communications And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $35.14 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.4% to $39.80 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting General Electric Company GE to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.59 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GE shares fell 0.1% to $79.68 in after-hours trading.

Yext, Inc. YEXT announced plans to cut size of the company's workforce by 8% of full-time employees as a part of its restructuring plan. Yext shares gained 4.5% to $6.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Johnson & Johnson JNJ is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $23.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $168.19 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation MSFT to post quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $52.97 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $242.70 in after-hours trading.

