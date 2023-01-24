Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors.

US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA and Apple Inc. AAPL moved higher on Monday amid hopes that China’s reopening would provide a boost to their businesses.

The Dow closed higher by around 254 points to 33,629.56 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.19% to 4,019.81, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.01% to settle at 11,364.41 in the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, General Electric Company GE, Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Microsoft Corporation MSFT today.

At a current reading of 65.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 59.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

