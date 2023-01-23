Baker Hughes, Synchrony Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Baker Hughes Company BKR to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion before the opening bell. Baker Hughes shares gained 0.3% to $31.17 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Synchrony Financial SYF to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Synchrony Financial shares fell 1.5% to $34.89 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL shares gained on Friday after the company said it will eliminate 12,000 jobs. Alphabet shares gained 5.3% to close at $98.02 on Friday and added 0.1% in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $897.07 million. Brown & Brown shares fell 0.9% to $61.17 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. LOGI to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Logitech shares dropped 0.3% to $55.69 in after-hours trading.

