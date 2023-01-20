Schlumberger, Nordstrom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited SLB to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 0.7% to $57.80 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 0.7% to $57.80 in after-hours trading. Netflix Inc NFLX reported downbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales topped expectations. Netflix added 7.7 million paid subscribers during the quarter, which was well ahead of company expectations of 4.5 million. The company’s co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as the chief executive and will be serving as Executive Chairman. Netflix shares climbed 7.1% to $338.27 in the after-hours trading session.

reported downbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales topped expectations. Netflix added 7.7 million paid subscribers during the quarter, which was well ahead of company expectations of 4.5 million. The company’s co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as the chief executive and will be serving as Executive Chairman. Netflix shares climbed 7.1% to $338.27 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting State Street Corporation STT to have earned $1.98 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. State Street shares rose 0.1% to $80.54 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Nordstrom Inc JWN reported a 3.5% drop in net sales for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022 and lowered its annual EPS guidance. Nordstrom shares dropped 4.9% to $16.60 in the after-hours trading session.

reported a 3.5% drop in net sales for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022 and lowered its annual EPS guidance. Nordstrom shares dropped 4.9% to $16.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion before the opening bell. Huntington Bancshares shares gained 0.8% to $14.13 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: 5 Health Care Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally