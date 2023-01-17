Dow Drops Over 150 Points; Goldman Sachs Profit Misses Expectations

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.52% to 34,125.31 while the NASDAQ fell 0.44% to 11,030.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 3,991.07.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares gained by 0.9% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included International Seaways, Inc. INSW, up 3%, and Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR, up 6%.



In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell by 1.4%.



Top Headline



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.



Goldman Sachs posted quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share, missing market estimates of $5.48 per share. The bank’s quarterly sales came in at $10.59 billion, versus expectations of $10.83 billion.



Equities Trading UP

MGO Global Inc. MGOL shares shot up 28% to $5.96. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO at $5 per share.

shares shot up 28% to $5.96. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO at $5 per share. Shares of Neovasc Inc. NVCN got a boost, shooting 30% to $27.98 after Shockwave Medical announced it will acquire the company.

got a boost, shooting 30% to $27.98 after Shockwave Medical announced it will acquire the company. BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares were also up, gaining 42% to $4.35 after the company announced the launch of a new energy efficient LiteCoin/DogeCoin Miner, LD3.

Equities Trading DOWN

Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA shares tumbled 35% to $1.63 after the company reported topline Phase 2b results for its dermatology drug.

shares tumbled 35% to $1.63 after the company reported topline Phase 2b results for its dermatology drug. Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI were down 18% to $1.96 after the company announced a $25 million private placement.

were down 18% to $1.96 after the company announced a $25 million private placement. iQIYI, Inc. IQ was down, falling 13% to $5.80. iQIYI priced its 76.5 million ADS offering at $5.90 per ADS.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $80.99 while gold traded down 0.3% at $1,915.30.



Silver traded down 0.9% to $24.15 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.5% to $4.1950.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 0.1%. The German DAX climbed 0.1%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.1%.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany climbed by 40.2 points from a month ago to a reading of +16.9 in January, while annual inflation rate in the country came in at 8.6% in December. The annual consumer price inflation in Italy declined to 11.6% in December.



The unemployment rate in the UK came in unchanged at 3.7% during the three months to November, while average weekly earnings including bonuses rose by 6.4% year-over-year to GBP 629.



Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 0.78%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.10%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.23%.



China's retail trade fell by 1.8% year-over-year in December, while the country’s economy grew by 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. China's industrial production rose 1.3% year-over-year in December.

Economics



The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -32.9 in January, recording the weakest reading since May 2020, compared to -11.2 in December.



COVID-19 Update

