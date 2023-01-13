Bank of America All Set To Report Earnings Today; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Bank of America Corporation BAC is expected to report results for its latest quarter today.

Wall Street expects Bank of America to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $24.33 billion before the opening bell.

Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to close at $34.47 on Thursday, and added 1% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the bank in the recent period.

Odeon Capital’s analyst Dick Bove upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy on January 10, 2023, with a. price target of $38.44. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 35%.

Deutsche Bank's analyst Matt O'Connor downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on January 6, 2023, and cut the price target from $45 to $36. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained an Overweight rating on January 3, 2023, and cut the price target from $51 to $48. This analyst sees around 39% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 46%.

Oppenheimer's analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock on December 28, 2022, and slashed the price target from $52 to $51. This analyst sees around 48% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Morgan Stanley's analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating on December 16, 2022, and cut the price target from $38 to $37. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 61%.

