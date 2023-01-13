Bank of America, JPMorgan And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $24.33 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 1% to $34.80 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $24.33 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 1% to $34.80 in after-hours trading. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE announced an updated leadership structure to support commercial spaceline operations. The company said Swami Iyer, president of Aerospace Systems, will be departing from his position, effective Thursday. He will continue to serve as an advisor to CEO Michael Colglazier until March 3. Virgin Galactic shares jumped 19.7% to $5.53 in the after-hours trading session.

announced an updated leadership structure to support commercial spaceline operations. The company said Swami Iyer, president of Aerospace Systems, will be departing from his position, effective Thursday. He will continue to serve as an advisor to CEO Michael Colglazier until March 3. Virgin Galactic shares jumped 19.7% to $5.53 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to have earned $3.07 per share on revenue of $34.34 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares gained 0.4% to $140.00 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Wells Fargo & Company WFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $19.98 billion. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.6% to $43.10 in after-hours trading.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $19.98 billion. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.6% to $43.10 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. C to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $17.90 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.3% to $49.25 in after-hours trading.

