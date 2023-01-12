Dow Drops 150 Points; US Inflation Rate Slows In December

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, following the release of inflation data.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.45% to 33,819.93 while the NASDAQ fell 0.85% to 10,838.48. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,945.81.



Check This Out: Netflix To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares gained by 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included USD Partners LP USDP, up 4%, and International Seaways, Inc. INSW, up 3%.



In trading on Thursday, health care shares fell by 1.2%.



Top Headline



The Consumer Price Index in the United States fell 0.1% month-over-month in December. The annual inflation rate slowed for a sixth consecutive month to 6.5% in December, recording the lowest level since October 2021.

Equities Trading UP

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN shares shot up 51% to $3.1736 after the company reported it signed a MOU with Mitsubishi to evaluate the establishment of a partnership to supply, offtake and market Camelina as a low-carbon feedstock oil for biofuels.

shares shot up 51% to $3.1736 after the company reported it signed a MOU with Mitsubishi to evaluate the establishment of a partnership to supply, offtake and market Camelina as a low-carbon feedstock oil for biofuels. Shares of MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV got a boost, shooting 51% to $3.97 after the company announced a letter of intent to acquire a majority equity stake in Taomee.

got a boost, shooting 51% to $3.97 after the company announced a letter of intent to acquire a majority equity stake in Taomee. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares were also up, gaining 12% to $4.49. TC Biopharm 10% owner Edward Mark Randall bought a total of 70,000 shares at an average price of $5.00.

Equities Trading DOWN

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP shares tumbled 75% to $2.71 after the company announced the ORA-D-013-1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint.

shares tumbled 75% to $2.71 after the company announced the ORA-D-013-1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint. Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP were down 41% to $6.15 after Alliance Global Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and announced a $6 price target.

were down 41% to $6.15 after Alliance Global Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and announced a $6 price target. Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV was down, falling 29% to $7.12. Atlis Motor Vehicles recently reached 2 gigawatt-hours' worth of battery capacity in the form of customer demand.

Also Check This Out: 5 Most Expensive Health Care Stocks You Should Worry About



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.8% to $78.77 while gold traded up 0.8% at $1,894.60.



Silver traded up 2.4% to $24.04 on Thursday while copper rose 0.3% to $4.18.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 1%. The German DAX climbed 0.4%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.5%.

Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 0.36%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.05%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.01%.



India's industrial production surged 7.1% from a year ago in November, while annual consumer price inflation in India eased to 5.72% in December. Auto sales in China dropped by 8.4% year-over-year to 2.56 million units December. China's annual inflation rate increased to 1.8% in December, while producer prices declined 0.7% year-over-year in December.



The gauge for Japan's service sector sentiment declined by 0.2 points from the previous month to 47.9 in December. Japan reported a current account surplus of JPY 1,803.6 billion in November.

Economics

The Consumer Price Index in the United States fell 0.1% month-over-month in December. The annual inflation rate slowed for a sixth consecutive month to 6.5% in December, recording the lowest level since October 2021.

US initial jobless claims declined by 1,000 to 205,000 in the week ending January 7th, compared to market expectations of 215,000

Now Read This: HEICO, Dave & Buster's Entertainment And This Healthcare Stock Insiders Are Buying



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 103,308,870 cases with around 1,123,460 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,681,690 cases and 530,720 deaths, while France reported over 39,428,770 COVID-19 cases with 163,190 deaths. In total, there were at least 670,107,660 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,722,290 deaths.