Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM reported a forecast-beating 78% surge in profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday. TSMC shares gained 0.6% to $82.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Northern Technologies International Corporation NTIC to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $19.50 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Northern Technologies shares gained 2.7% to $13.50 in after-hours trading.

KB Home KBH reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees Q1 housing revenues of $1.25 billion to $1.4 billion. KB Home shares dropped 2.1% to $35.18 in the after-hours trading session.

The Walt Disney Company DIS named Mark Parker as independent Chairman. Trian Group has nominated Nelson Peltz for election as a director. Disney shares gained 1.6% to $97.90 in after-hours trading.

