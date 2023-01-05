Bed Bath & Beyond Seeks Strategic Options, Including Bankruptcy

by

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY said it expects Q3 net sales of $1.259 billion compared to $1.878 billion in the year-ago period. The company attributed lower Q3 sales to lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other factors.

The company anticipates Q3 net loss of approximately $(385.8) million versus a net loss of $(276.4) million in the year-ago period. The company's Q3 FY22 loss includes approximately $100.0 million impairment charges.

"Despite more productive merchandise plans and improved execution, our financial performance was negatively impacted by inventory constraints as we partnered with our suppliers to navigate both micro- and macro- economic challenges,” said CEO Sue Gove.

BBBY has filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. SEC as it needs additional time to complete its quarter-end close procedure.

Doubts On Going Concern : BBBY also revealed substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses and negative cash flow from operations, as well as current cash and liquidity projections.

BBBY shares are trading lower by 21% at $1.90 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons







