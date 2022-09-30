ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Bed Bath & Beyond Likely To Face Heat Due To Changing Consumer Spending, Says Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 2:05 PM | 1 min read
Bed Bath & Beyond Likely To Face Heat Due To Changing Consumer Spending, Says Analyst
  • Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin has reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.
  • The analyst said the company’s Q2 sales were relatively in-line with its August 31 business update, while adjusted EBIT came in below his and consensus expectations, primarily driven by higher-than-anticipated SG&A.
  • He added that the management reaffirmed its FY22 guidance elements given during its business update as its recent initiatives (national brand inventory build, SG&A cuts, etc.) have not yet materially impacted results.
  • Griffin specified while Bed Bath & Beyond’s improved liquidity position gives new management some additional time, it likely only ‘kicks the can down the road’ as underlying business trends remain very challenging.
  • Also ReadWinning Consumers Back Will Be Challenging For Bed Bath & Beyond, Says This Analyst
  • Even with a move back towards more branded products, Griffin struggles to see a pathway for improved performance, especially with discretionary consumer spending and housing slowing further in the second half of 2023.
  • The ongoing cash burn and need to preserve cash/liquidity, the analyst says, will limit in-store investments, likely only further hindering customer traffic and the brand perception with younger consumers.
  • Price Action: BBBY shares are trading higher by 0.89% at $6.24 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsReiterationSmall CapAnalyst Ratings