Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed's meeting.

The Dow traded up 0.79% to 33,399.39 while the NASDAQ rose 1.09% to 10,500.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.21% to 3,870.38.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares gained by 3% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included WeWork Inc. WE, up 16%, and Compass, Inc. COMP, up 11%.



In trading on Wednesday, energy shares rose by just 0.5%.



Top Headline

The ISM manufacturing PMI declined for a second straight month to 48.4 in December from 49 in the previous month, and compared to market estimates of 48.5.

Equities Trading UP

Geron Corporation GERN shares shot up 37% to $3.2950 after the company announced top-line results from the IMerge Phase 3 trial of imetelstat in lower risk MDS. The trial met the primary 8-week transfusion independence (TI) endpoint and key secondary 24-week TI endpoint.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA shares tumbled 65% to $6.49 after the company announced topline results of the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4.5% to $73.44 while gold traded up 1% at $1,864.10.



Silver traded up 0.3% to $24.30 on Wednesday while copper fell 0.8% to $3.7375.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.38%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.41% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.93%. The German DAX gained 2.18%, French CAC 40 rose 2.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.74%.



The S&P Global Eurozone services PMI rose to 49.8 in December versus a preliminary reading of 49.1. The S&P Global German services PMI rose to 49.2 in December from a preliminary reading of 49, while the S&P Global Spain services PMI increased to 51.6 in December from 51.2 a month ago. French services PMI rose to 49.5 in December from a flash reading of 48.1, while annual inflation rate in France eased to 5.9% in December.



Consumer credit in the UK increased by GBP 1.507 billion in November versus a revised GBP 0.748 billion rise in the previous month.



Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 3.22%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index adding 0.22%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.45% during the session.



Retail sales in Hong Kong dipped by 5.3% year-over-year in November versus a revised 2.5% growth in the prior month. The S&P Global India services PMI rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in the prior month. Japanese manufacturing PMI rose to 48.9 in December versus the flash reading of 48.8.

Economics

Mortgage applications in the US dropped 10.3% in the week ended December 30 2022, recording the biggest decline in three months.

The number of job openings in the US fell by 54,000 to 10.5 million in November.

The ISM manufacturing PMI declined for a second straight month to 48.4 in December from 49 in the previous month, and compared to market estimates of 48.5.



COVID-19 Update

