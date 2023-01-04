UniFirst, Progress Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects UniFirst Corporation UNF to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $527.51 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares dropped 0.4% to $189.20 in after-hours trading.

Oblong, Inc. OBLG reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. Oblong shares jumped 82.5% to $0.21 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Resources Connection, Inc. RGP to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $199.20 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Resources Connection shares gained 0.3% to $18.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Progress Software Corporation PRGS agreed to acquire MarkLogic for $355 million. The company also sees ARR to end the fourth quarter at around $497 million. Progress is expected to release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter after the closing bell on January 17, 2023. Progress shares gained 2% to $52.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.36 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 2.6% to $38.21 in after-hours trading.

