This Ford Options Trader Is Betting The Stock Will Rise At Least This Much By January Expiration

Auto stocks recorded gains on Thursday, with stocks including Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Company GM settling higher during the session.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Ford traded at 1.7x average daily call volume on Thursday.

There were buyers of 25,623 of the January 12-calls at an average price of 25 cents per contract, Nathan mentioned.

The traders see Ford’s stock rising by at least 6% by January expiration.

F Price Action: Shares of Ford gained 5.4% to close at $11.54 in regular trading session on Thursday, but lost 0.4% in after-hours trading.

