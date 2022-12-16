This Roblox Options Trader Sees Stock Tumbling By This Double-Digit Figure By January Expiration

Roblox Corp RBLX shares dropped sharply on Thursday after the company reported November 2022 key metrics.

Daily active users for November came in at 56.7 million, up 15% year-over-year, while estimated revenue was between $190 million and $193 million, up 1%-3% year-over year.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Roblox traded at 3x average daily put volume on Thursday.

There was a buyer of 1,000 of the January 22.5-puts at an average price of 88 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned.

The trader bet that the Roblox’s stock will drop at least 22% by January expiration.

RBLX Price Action: Shares of Roblox dropped 15.8% to close at $27.91 in regular trading session on Thursday, and fell 1.5% in after-hours trading.

