ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 6, 2022 4:02 AM | 1 min read
AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
  • GitLab Inc. GTLB reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. GitLab shares climbed 19.5% to $45.81 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.9% to $47.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF reported a convertible senior note offering of $250 million. Herbalife shares dipped 10.3% to $15.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Signet Jewelers Limited SIG to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion before the opening bell. Signet Jewelers shares gained 0.4% to $58.05 in after-hours trading.

Also check out this These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Lululemon Athletica Ahead Of Q3 Results .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsLong IdeasNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas