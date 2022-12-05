ñol

Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 5, 2022 5:23 AM | 1 min read
Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• DLH Hldgs DLHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Veru VERU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $11.55 million.

• Science Applications Intl SAIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sumo Logic SUMO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $74.14 million.

• Powell Industries POWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $138.31 million.

• GitLab GTLB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $106.05 million.

• IDT IDT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

