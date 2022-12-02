Genesco, Cracker Barrel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. GCO to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $590.23 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 1% to $48.90 in after-hours trading.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell Technology shares dropped 7.3% to $42.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL to have earned $1.23 per share on revenue of $835.72 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cracker Barrel shares fell 2.9% to $110.32 in the after-hours trading session.

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV posted upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Veeva shares dipped 4.3% to $183.26 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK to post a quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $134.26 million before the opening bell. Kirkland's shares gained 1.8% to $3.88 in after-hours trading.

