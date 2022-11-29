Shaw Communications Registers 1.5% Revenue Decline In Q4

by

Shaw Communications Inc SJR reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.5% year-on-year, to CA$1.35 billion.

reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.5% year-on-year, to CA$1.35 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 1.6% to CA$624 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%.

In Q4, it added approximately 52,900 new Wireless customers.

Wireless ARPU decreased 0.9% from the prior year period to CA$37.08.

Wireless postpaid churn of 1.39% improved approximately 10-basis points from Q4 2021.

Funds flow from operations declined 5.3% to CA$487 million, and the free cash flow fell 69.2% to CA$70 million.

Total debt of Shaw amounted to CA$5.5 billion.

EPS was CA$0.34 versus CA$0.50 last year.

"The Canadian and global communications sectors – both wireline and wireless – face important and rapidly escalating investment demands where ongoing investments today determine our competitiveness tomorrow," said Executive Chair and CEO Brad Shaw.

Price Action: SJR shares closed lower by 0.77% at $26.96 on the last check Tuesday.

SJR shares closed lower by 0.77% at $26.96 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGeneral