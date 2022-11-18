ñol

Foot Locker, Ross Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 18, 2022 4:02 AM | 1 min read

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. FL to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 0.9% to $33.31 in after-hours trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong FY23 earnings guidance. The company also announced plans to acquire Cider Security for approximately $195 million. Palo Alto Networks shares gained 7% to $167.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Buckle, Inc. BKE to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $326.65 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares gained 2% to $40.47 in after-hours trading.

  • Ross Stores, Inc. ROST reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong earnings guidance. Ross Stores shares jumped 16.2% to $113.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc SPB to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $789.82 million before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares fell 0.6% to close at $49.71 on Thursday.

