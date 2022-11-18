Foot Locker, Ross Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong FY23 earnings guidance. The company also announced plans to acquire Cider Security for approximately $195 million. Palo Alto Networks shares gained 7% to $167.45 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting The Buckle, Inc. BKE to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $326.65 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares gained 2% to $40.47 in after-hours trading.

