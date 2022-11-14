ñol

Tyson Foods, AECOM And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 14, 2022 4:29 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $13.49 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares fell 0.4% to $67.14 in after-hours trading.
  • Walt Disney Co DIS is reportedly planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs. The media conglomerate reported quarterly operating loss of $1.47 billion for its consumer segment. Disney shares gained 0.4% to $95.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting AECOM ACM to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion before the opening bell. AECOM shares gained 3% to $79.94 in after-hours trading.

  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM reported a net loss of $4.06 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, versus a year-ago net loss of $6.17 per share. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 9.3% to $3.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion before the opening bell. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares gained 1.2% to $32.42 in the after-hours trading session.

