Tapestry, Ralph Lauren And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tapestry, Inc. TPR to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion before the opening bell. Tapestry shares gained 0.1% to $31.25 in after-hours trading.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales misses estimates. The company also lowered its FY22 EPS guidance. B&G Foods shares tumbled 10% to $13.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Ralph Lauren Corporation RL to have earned $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Ralph Lauren shares gained 0.4% to $90.56 in after-hours trading.

