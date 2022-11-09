Hilton Grand Vacations Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View

by

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc HGV reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 20.2% year-on-year to $1.12 billion, beating the consensus of $929.14 million.

Real estate sales and financing segment revenues totaled $745 million, an increase of $86 million from last year.

Total contract sales in Q3 were $621 million.

Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the Legacy-HGV business for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022, was 3.8%.

The operating expenses rose 22.2% Y/Y to $879 million. EPS of $1.24 beat the consensus of $0.77.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $338 million.

The company held $744 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.

HGV currently has $290 million remaining of the $500 million repurchase plan approved by the Board in May 2022.

Outlook: Hilton Grand Vacations raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA, excluding deferrals and recognitions, forecast of $1.025 billion - $1.045 billion.

Price Action: HGV shares traded higher by 8.16% at $40.58 on the last check Wednesday.

