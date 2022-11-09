ñol

Hilton Grand Vacations Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 12:46 PM | 1 min read
Hilton Grand Vacations Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc HGV reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 20.2% year-on-year to $1.12 billion, beating the consensus of $929.14 million.
  • Real estate sales and financing segment revenues totaled $745 million, an increase of $86 million from last year.
  • Total contract sales in Q3 were $621 million.
  • Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the Legacy-HGV business for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022, was 3.8%.
  • The operating expenses rose 22.2% Y/Y to $879 million. EPS of $1.24 beat the consensus of $0.77.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $338 million.
  • The company held $744 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • HGV currently has $290 million remaining of the $500 million repurchase plan approved by the Board in May 2022.
  • Outlook: Hilton Grand Vacations raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA, excluding deferrals and recognitions, forecast of $1.025 billion - $1.045 billion.
  • Price Action: HGV shares traded higher by 8.16% at $40.58 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

