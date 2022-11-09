D.R. Horton, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI to report quarterly earnings at $5.09 per share on revenue of $9.97 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares slipped 0.6% to $72.80 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $5.09 per share on revenue of $9.97 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares slipped 0.6% to $72.80 in after-hours trading. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance. Sprouts Farmers Market shares jumped 7.1% to $30.70 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance. Sprouts Farmers Market shares jumped 7.1% to $30.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Company PFGC to have earned $0.8 per share on revenue of $14.42 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food shares slipped 0.1% to $51.84 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here