D.R. Horton, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 9, 2022 4:00 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI to report quarterly earnings at $5.09 per share on revenue of $9.97 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares slipped 0.6% to $72.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance. Sprouts Farmers Market shares jumped 7.1% to $30.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Company PFGC to have earned $0.8 per share on revenue of $14.42 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food shares slipped 0.1% to $51.84 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • The Walt Disney Company DIS reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also said average monthly revenue per paid global Disney+ subscriber declined 5% year over year. Disney shares dropped 6.8% to $93.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares worth around $4 billion in the company between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla shares fell 0.6% to $190.10 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas