Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued sales guidance below analyst estimates. PayPal shares dipped 7% to $71.18 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Hershey Company HSY to have earned $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hershey shares gained 1.5% to $235.60 in after-hours trading.

