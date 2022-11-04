Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued sales guidance below analyst estimates. PayPal shares dipped 7% to $71.18 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Hershey Company HSY to have earned $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hershey shares gained 1.5% to $235.60 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Starbucks Corporation SBUX posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Starbucks shares gained 2.6% to $86.91 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Huntsman Corporation HUN to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Huntsman shares rose 0.3% to $26.00 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.