Moderna, Starbucks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. MRNA to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares gained 0.3% to $149.00 in after-hours trading.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM issued weak outlook for the first quarter. However, the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue surged 22% year-over-year to $11.39 billion. QUALCOMM shares dipped 7.6% to $104.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL to have earned $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PayPal shares fell 0.1% to $79.35 in after-hours trading.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU posted upbeat revenue for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Roku shares tumbled 16.2% to $45.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Starbucks Corporation SBUX to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares rose 0.5% to $85.00 in after-hours trading.
