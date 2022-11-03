Moderna, Starbucks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. MRNA to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares gained 0.3% to $149.00 in after-hours trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM issued weak outlook for the first quarter. However, the company's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue surged 22% year-over-year to $11.39 billion. QUALCOMM shares dipped 7.6% to $104.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL to have earned $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PayPal shares fell 0.1% to $79.35 in after-hours trading.

