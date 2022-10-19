ñol

Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 19, 2022 4:47 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting The Procter & Gamble Company PG to have earned $1.56 per share on revenue of $20.44 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.8% to close at $128.37 on Tuesday.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 10.2% to $213.48 in the pre-market trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Before the opening bell, Abbott Laboratories ABT is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $9.64 billion. Abbott shares rose 0.3% to $105.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation IBM to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $13.55 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares rose 1.1% to $124.26 in pre-market trading.

