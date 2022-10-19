Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting The Procter & Gamble Company PG to have earned $1.56 per share on revenue of $20.44 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.8% to close at $128.37 on Tuesday.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 10.2% to $213.48 in the pre-market trading session.

