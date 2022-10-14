Big Bank Roundup: These Stocks Kick Off Earnings Season With A Mixed Bag Of Results

Big U.S. bank stocks kicked off third-quarter earnings season on Friday with a mixed bag of numbers on a difficult day for the market.

Here's an overview of the highlights for JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, Citigroup Inc. C, US Bancorp USB, Morgan Stanley MS, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.

JPM : The Jamie Dimon-led firm reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.12 on revenue of $2.88. Both numbers exceeded consensus analysts of $2.88 and $32.1 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 10% compared to a year ago. The earnings beat was driven by a 34% year-over-year rise in net interest income. The New York-based company's shares traded higher by 2.7% following the report.

