Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.2 % on Friday. Leading the sector was strength from KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE and Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE.



In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell by 4.2%.



Top Headline

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the least since April 2021, but still above analysts’ estimates of 250,000. The US unemployment rate declined to 3.5% in September, while average hourly earnings rose 0.3% to $32.46 in September.



Equities Trading UP

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY shares shot up 94% to $3.17 on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation yesterday.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems AEHR got a boost, shooting 19% to $16.57 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. AMBC shares were also up, gaining 13% to $14.52 after the company announced it settled its RMBS litigations against Bank of America for $1.84 billion.



Equities Trading DOWN

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares tumbled 56% to $2.7501 after the company priced a roughly 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV were down 41% to $4.7462 after the company announced $9 million registered direct and private placement offerings priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG was down, falling 33% to $0.60 after the company priced a 3,777,778 unit offering at $1.35 per unit.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 4.3% to $92.29, while gold traded down 0.8% at $1,706.90.



Silver traded down 2.1% to $20.235 on Friday while copper fell 1.7% to $3.3865.



Euro zone



European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.18%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.09% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.99%. The German DAX dropped 1.59%, French CAC 40 fell 1.17% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.13%.

France recorded a current account deficit of EUR 5.1 billion in August versus a EUR 5.3 billion gap in the prior month, while trade deficit increased to EUR 15.3 billion in August from revised EUR 14.8 billion in July.

Labor productivity in the UK rose by 0.3% on quarter during the three months to June, while Halifax house price index rose 9.9% year-over-year in September. Industrial production in Germany declined 0.8% month-over-month in August, while retail sales fell 1.3% month-over-month in August. Import prices in Germany climbed by 32.7% year-over-year in August.

Economics

Wholesale inventories rose by 1.3% from a month ago to $912.6 billion in August following a 0.6% increase in the prior month.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by 2 to 602 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported

Data on consumer credit for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

