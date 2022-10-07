Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of US Jobs Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an increase in the fear level after US stocks recorded losses on Thursday.

Wall Street closed lower ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for the month of September. Economists expect the payrolls rising by 250,000 last month, with the unemployment rate expected to remain at 3.7%.

Energy, however, was the best performing sector, adding around 1.8% in the previous session.

However, yields rose sharply on Wednesday, which exerted put pressure on the Wall Street for most of the session.

The Dow fell 1.15% to close at 29,926.94 on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell 1.02% to 3,744.52. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.68% to settle at 11,073.31 in the previous session.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY and Tilray Brands, Inc. MTRX, scheduled for release today.

At a current reading of 27.0, the index remained in the "fear" zone, following a previous reading of 30.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.