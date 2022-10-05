Earnings Scheduled For October 5, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lamb Weston Hldgs LW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Byrna Technologies BYRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.88 million.

• RPM International RPM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Helen Of Troy HELE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $521.11 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Richardson Electronics RELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $62.40 million.

• Resources Connection RGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $197.47 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.