Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 4:48 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. NKE to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.

  • Tesla Inc. TSLA added Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to its Board of Directors with effect from September 25. Tesla shares fell 1.9% to $282.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. MU to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion before the opening bell. Micron shares fell 1.8% to $50.08 in pre-market trading.

