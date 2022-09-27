ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 11:08 AM | 4 min read
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48.

Also check this: Market Volatility Increases Amid Another Drop On Wall Street


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares rose by 2.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA, up 35% and Talkspace, Inc. TALK up 17%.


In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares rose by just 0.1%.


Top Headline


US durable goods orders fell 0.2% month-over-month in August.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares shot up 189% to $10.19. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM got a boost, shooting 45% to $7.41. InMed recently reported a FY22 net loss of $33.17 per share.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares were also up, gaining 39% to $4.10. Grove Collaborative continued retail expansion with entry into thousands of more stores.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA shares tumbled 16% to $15.73. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in Avidity Biosciences’ Phase 1/2 MARINA trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
  • Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX were down 13% to $2.39. Evaxion Biotech recently announced it reached an important milestone announcing today that it had enrolled its first patient in the global phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01.
  • Polar Power, Inc. POLA was down, falling 12% to $2.78 after gaining around 25% on Monday.


Also check out: Investor Fear Increases Further As Dow Enters Bear Market


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.6% to $78.72, while gold traded up 0.7% at $1,644.70.


Silver traded up 1.4% to $18.73 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.9% to $3.3235.


Euro zone


European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.7%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. The German DAX gained 0.5%, French CAC 40 rose 0.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.2%.

Loans to households in the Eurozone climbed 4.5% year-over-year in August, while number of people registered at out of work in mainland France dropped by 1 thousand from the prior month to 2.966 million during August.

 


Economics

 

  • US durable goods orders fell 0.2% month-over-month in August.
  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 16.1% year-over-year in July.
  • The FHFA's house price index fell 0.6% from a month ago in July.
  • New home sales jumped 28.8% from a month ago to a five-month high of 685,000 in August.
  • The Richmond Fed composite manufacturing index came in at 0 in September versus -8 in the prior month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for August will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:55 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Bitcoin Jumps Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 97,959,570 cases with around 1,082,030 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,575,470 cases and 528,560 deaths, while France reported over 35,164,530 COVID-19 cases with 154,960 deaths. In total, there were at least 620,803,240 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,541,900 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets