Bitcoin Jumps Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, surpassing the major $20,000 level this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains, climbing past the $1,300 level.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Terra Classic LUNC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while PAX Gold PAXG/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $973.01 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 5.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 7.1% to $20,233, while ETH rose by around 6.8% to $1,383 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002934
24-hour gain: 49.7%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $6.64
24-hour gain: 18.1%
- Neo NEO/USD
Price: $9.41
24-hour gain: 14.8%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $0.6825
24-hour gain: 11.1%
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $753.07
24-hour gain: 10%
- Chainlink LINK/USD
Price: $8.25
24-hour gain: 8.2%
- Polkadot DOT/USD
Price: $6.75
24-hour gain: 7.8%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.71
24-hour gain: 7.8%
Losers
- PAX Gold PAXG/USD
Price: $1,629.12
24-hour drop: 0.5%
- Stellar XLM/USD
Price: $0.1155
24-hour drop: 0.3%
