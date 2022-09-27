Bitcoin Jumps Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, surpassing the major $20,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains, climbing past the $1,300 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Terra Classic LUNC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while PAX Gold PAXG/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $973.01 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 5.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 7.1% to $20,233, while ETH rose by around 6.8% to $1,383 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Jabil Inc. JBL, TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX and United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002934

24-hour gain: 49.7%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.64

24-hour gain: 18.1%

Neo NEO/USD

Price: $9.41

24-hour gain: 14.8%

STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.6825

24-hour gain: 11.1%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $753.07

24-hour gain: 10%

Chainlink LINK/USD

Price: $8.25

24-hour gain: 8.2%

Polkadot DOT/USD

Price: $6.75

24-hour gain: 7.8%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.71

24-hour gain: 7.8%



Losers

PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,629.12

24-hour drop: 0.5%

Stellar XLM/USD

Price: $0.1155

24-hour drop: 0.3%