Trip.com Group Registers 32% Sales Decline In Q2

- Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 32% year-on-year, to $598 million.
- Accommodation reservation revenue fell 45% to RMB1.4 billion ($203 million), and Transportation ticketing revenue declined 15% to RMB1.8 billion ($263 million).
- The gross profit for the quarter fell 35% to RMB3 billion ($452 million), and the gross margin contracted 360 basis points to 75.5%.
- The operating loss for the quarter was RMB(167) million.
- The company held $9.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 290% Y/Y to RMB355 million ($53 million).
- Net income attributable for the quarter was RMB69 million versus a loss of RMB(647) million a year earlier.
- Non-GAAP loss per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB(0.31) or $(0.05) for the second quarter of 2022.
- "The recovery momentum in Europe and the United States remained robust, and the rebound of travel activities in the Asia-Pacific region also sped up due to further relaxation of travel restrictions," said executive chairman James Liang.
- "Despite the challenges in the China domestic market in the first two months of the second quarter, the fundamental demand for travel remained solid."
- Price Action: TCOM shares are trading higher by 1.15% at $24.71 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
