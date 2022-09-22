ñol

Accenture, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 5:09 AM | 1 min read

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to $260.93 in after-hours trading.
  • KB Home KBH reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 housing revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. KB Home shares fell 0.1% to $28.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $24.01 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.4% to $153.89 in pre-market trading.

  • Lennar Corporation LEN reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Lennar shares gained 1.5% to $77.09 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation COST to have earned $4.16 per share on revenue of $72.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares rose 0.2% to $94.25 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

