Accenture, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to $260.93 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to $260.93 in after-hours trading. KB Home KBH reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 housing revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. KB Home shares fell 0.1% to $28.00 in the pre-market trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 housing revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. KB Home shares fell 0.1% to $28.00 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $24.01 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.4% to $153.89 in pre-market trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here