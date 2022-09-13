by

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman has reiterated an Underweight rating on the shares of General Mills Inc GIS with a price target of $66.00.

But Kaufman also said that as expectations have increased, General Mills has limited potential upside with its premium valuation.

Given the dynamic operating backdrop characterized by consumer macro uncertainty, continued elevated cost pressures, and ongoing supply chain disruption, the analyst expects the company to reaffirm its FY23 outlook.

With softening market share in pets, growing cereal competition & ongoing cost pressures, risk/reward looks skewed to the downside, cited the analyst.

Price Action: GIS shares are trading lower by 1.33% at $75.14 on the last check Tuesday.

