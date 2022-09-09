With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.

RH RH reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. RH shares slipped 0.3% to $261.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ABM shares fell 0.4% to $45.90 in after-hours trading.

