With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
- RH RH reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. RH shares slipped 0.3% to $261.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ABM shares fell 0.4% to $45.90 in after-hours trading.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands shares dropped 6.4% to $12.57 in the after-hours trading session.
- Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Zumiez shares dipped 16.2% to $22.24 in pre-market trading.
