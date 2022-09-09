ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 4:38 AM | 1 min read
Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
  • RH RH reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. RH shares slipped 0.3% to $261.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ABM shares fell 0.4% to $45.90 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands shares dropped 6.4% to $12.57 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Zumiez shares dipped 16.2% to $22.24 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas